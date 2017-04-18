A party with a purpose: Whittier Elem...

A party with a purpose: Whittier Elementary celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

Friday Apr 7 Read more: KSL-TV

The Whittier Elementary School student, who was wearing a Dr. Seuss-themed T-shirt that said "Why fit in when you were born to stand out," enthusiastically dug the sticky gak out of the egg with a large plastic spoon. The sensory activity, which helps students diagnosed with autism to hone their fine-motor skills, was one of several activities during the school's observance of World Autism Awareness Day on Friday.

