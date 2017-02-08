What parents need to know about virtu...

What parents need to know about virtual reality

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

What comes to mind when you hear or see the term virtual reality? Another niche gimmick to boost sales of home entertainment equipment, like the now-defunct 3D TV ? Or maybe it excitedly recalls Star Trek's famous holodeck, the leisure space on the starship Enterprise where crew members escape in a room that instantly re-creates any person and place they wish? Today's virtual reality isn't quite that slick yet, but the technology was intriguing enough for Minneapolis college student Jacob McDonald to head down to VR Junkies, a virtual reality arcade just outside the Twin Cities on a Wednesday evening. "Some buddies of mine had tried in-store demonstrations at Best Buy and they said it was awesome," McDonald said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) 5 hr Shaylinn 82
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) 6 hr Shaylinn 16
Utah sucks 6 hr Samuel 19
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 6 hr Teressa 19
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Tue mandy rutinno 9
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Feb 6 s layton 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Feb 3 Alihra 48
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC