West Valley teen composes symphony performed at his high school
Young Mozart, already a renowned performer, composed his first symphony at the tender age of eight. Just six years older than Mozart, West Valley teen Jarom Oliphant completed his own soon after his 14th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|40 min
|RuffnReddy
|2
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Shaylinn
|16
|Utah sucks
|18 hr
|Samuel
|19
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Tue
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Feb 6
|s layton
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC