West Valley man charged with abusing ...

West Valley man charged with abusing boy in library

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Deseret News

Criminal charges have been filed against a West Valley man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy in a bathroom at the West Jordan Library. Troy Michael Sickler, 26, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 2 hr s layton 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Feb 3 Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. Feb 3 Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... Feb 3 Calisha 9
Utah sucks Feb 2 Elaine 18
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Feb 2 Roger 11
Stop the crimes Feb 2 Lynette 2
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at February 06 at 2:41PM MST

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC