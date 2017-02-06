West Valley man charged with abusing boy in library
Criminal charges have been filed against a West Valley man accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy in a bathroom at the West Jordan Library. Troy Michael Sickler, 26, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies.
