West Valley man arrested and charged for drug possession

A West Valley City man was arrested and charged with felony drug charges in connection with an attempt to flee police at Tooele's Walmart.Roberto M. Marquez, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as misdemeanors for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement ... (more)

