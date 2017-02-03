West Valley man arrested and charged for drug possession
A West Valley City man was arrested and charged with felony drug charges in connection with an attempt to flee police at Tooele's Walmart.Roberto M. Marquez, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as misdemeanors for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Fri
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Fri
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Fri
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Feb 2
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Feb 2
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC