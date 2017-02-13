Utah semi driver involved in accident that killed second trucker
A Utah truck driver was involved in an east-central Idaho accident that claimed the life of another semi-trailer rig operator. The Idaho State Patrol reported that Jeremy Sommers, 22, of West Valley City, Utah, was driving westbound on U.S. 20/26/93 just before noon Thursday.
