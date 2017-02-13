Utah semi driver involved in accident...

Utah semi driver involved in accident that killed second trucker

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah truck driver was involved in an east-central Idaho accident that claimed the life of another semi-trailer rig operator. The Idaho State Patrol reported that Jeremy Sommers, 22, of West Valley City, Utah, was driving westbound on U.S. 20/26/93 just before noon Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/... 5 hr Charles 2
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 5 hr Charles 13
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 5 hr Charles 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Sun Donna 4
Utah sucks Sun Donna 21
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Sat Lacorsa 83
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... Sat Rita 6
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC