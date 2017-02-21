Utah leaders call for immigration reform, cite contributions of immigrants
One Utah lawmaker borrowed part of a President Donald Trump campaign quote Tuesday as he advocated for immigration reform, saying Congress needs to build a door into its immigration policy. Members of Utah's faith and business community joined with state lawmakers to call upon Congress to promote immigration reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|16 hr
|Now Is The Time
|15
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Tue
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|Tue
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|Mon
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC