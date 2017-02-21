Utah leaders call for immigration ref...

Utah leaders call for immigration reform, cite contributions of immigrants

Read more: KSL-TV

One Utah lawmaker borrowed part of a President Donald Trump campaign quote Tuesday as he advocated for immigration reform, saying Congress needs to build a door into its immigration policy. Members of Utah's faith and business community joined with state lawmakers to call upon Congress to promote immigration reform.

