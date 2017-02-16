SWAT team negotiates with barricaded man in West Valley
Matthew Garcia, 31, is barricaded at 6946 W. Bonnie Arlene Drive in West Valley City, according to Unified police. The Unified Police Department's SWAT team has been negotiating with him since around 4:30 p.m., according to Unified Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
