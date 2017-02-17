Legislature supports statewide suicide crisis hotline
A bill to create a statewide mental health crisis line passed unanimously Thursday in the Utah House and now heads to the governor's desk for his signature. Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, both worked with Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton on SB37 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|57 min
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|13
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|4 hr
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|5 hr
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|14 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|18 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|18 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC