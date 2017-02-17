Legislature supports statewide suicid...

Legislature supports statewide suicide crisis hotline

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Deseret News

A bill to create a statewide mental health crisis line passed unanimously Thursday in the Utah House and now heads to the governor's desk for his signature. Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, both worked with Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton on SB37 .

