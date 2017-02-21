Legislature endorses statewide suicid...

Legislature endorses statewide suicide crisis hotline

Read more: Deseret News

A bill to create a statewide mental health crisis hotline passed unanimously in the Utah Senate on Tuesday and now awaits the signatures of Legislative leadership before heading to the governor's desk. SB37 sponsor Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, said the bill will help save lives by providing a reliable resource for Utahns suffering from mental illness or thoughts of suicide when they need it most.

