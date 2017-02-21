Housing program for low-income studen...

Housing program for low-income students makes progress

Sunday Feb 19

Several young women and mentors from a low-income student program hugged each other and shook hands outside of a committee room, celebrating another step toward reaching their education goals. Members of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee voted last week to move forward with a bill that would start a pilot program to provide housing assistance for low-income students.

West Valley City, UT

