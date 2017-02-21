Housing program for low-income students makes progress
Several young women and mentors from a low-income student program hugged each other and shook hands outside of a committee room, celebrating another step toward reaching their education goals. Members of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee voted last week to move forward with a bill that would start a pilot program to provide housing assistance for low-income students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|5 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|13
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|9 hr
|Becky
|13
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|9 hr
|Donna
|2
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|18 hr
|Xshare
|20
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|22 hr
|Marie L
|10
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|23 hr
|care about others
|5
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Jolene
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC