House seeks to stop city programs that discourage renting to ex-convicts
Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City Police check identifications and made arrests in a sweep of the Rio Grande neighborhood in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday September 29. Here they handcuff and search a woman on the block of 500 West between 300 and 400 South where many homeless spend time during the day in lawn chairs, sleeping bags and their suitcases. Tribune file photo) Salt Lake City Police check identifications and made arrests in a sweep of the Rio Grande neighborhood in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday September 29. Here they handcuff and search a woman on the block of 500 West between 300 and 400 South where many homeless spend time during the day in lawn chairs, sleeping bags and their suitcases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|3 hr
|RjosephA
|14
|Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Jimbout
|49
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|16 hr
|MaRanda
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|Myron Philpot
|12
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|20 hr
|Jamahl
|49
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Kent
|20
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|Mon
|Charles
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC