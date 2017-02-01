House committees advance panhandling safety, early voting bills
Several bills advanced from House committees, including a bill to make panhandling safer and a bill to extend early voting in Utah. Here is today's roundup of what's happening on the Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|15 hr
|Single
|8
|Utah sucks
|17 hr
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|18 hr
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Kathy
|32,101
|Mormons
|23 hr
|Stop the crime
|1
|Helping spread the word.
|Wed
|Helping hand
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC