House committee supports bill to create statewide suicide crisis line
Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton's voice strained with emotion when she told lawmakers Monday she was at a loss when her son, who had been battling depression, told her he didn't want to continue living. "There's nothing more heartbreaking than not being able to help your child and not know where to go," she said.
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|41 min
|RuffnReddy
|2
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|18 hr
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|18 hr
|Shaylinn
|16
|Utah sucks
|18 hr
|Samuel
|19
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Tue
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Feb 6
|s layton
|13
