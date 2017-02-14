HCT's 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers' pays homage to 1954 film
Dave Tinney was about 10 years old when he first saw the 1954 film "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," and as he watched, he was certain of one thing: He wanted to learn to dance like the men in the show. "It was a major marker in the road to my current career," Tinney, who is associate artistic director and director of education at Hale Centre Theatre , wrote in an email to the Deseret News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|3 hr
|ammartinez
|14
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|18 hr
|Charles
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|Charles
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Sun
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Sun
|Donna
|21
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lacorsa
|83
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Sat
|Rita
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC