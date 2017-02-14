Fire damages West Valley City apartment complex, injures police officer

A West Valley police officer who helped evacuate residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Sunday morning. The fire at the Aspenwood Apartments, 4139 S. 4080 West, started about 9 a.m. Investigators believe a trash can with discarded cigarettes on a second floor outdoor patio started the fire, said West Valley Fire Capt.

