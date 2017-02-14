Fire damages West Valley City apartment complex, injures police officer
A West Valley police officer who helped evacuate residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Sunday morning. The fire at the Aspenwood Apartments, 4139 S. 4080 West, started about 9 a.m. Investigators believe a trash can with discarded cigarettes on a second floor outdoor patio started the fire, said West Valley Fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|7 hr
|ammartinez
|14
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|23 hr
|Charles
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|Charles
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Feb 12
|Donna
|21
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lacorsa
|83
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Feb 11
|Rita
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC