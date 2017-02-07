'Critical' funding sought to support indigent defense in Utah

'Critical' funding sought to support ...

The Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice is seeking $1.5 million in one-time funding to support legal defense for Utahns who can't afford it. Joanna Landau, executive director of the Indigent Defense Commission, said that funding would build on last year's support to fund more defense attorneys, training and oversight to local governments throughout the state.

