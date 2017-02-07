'Critical' funding sought to support indigent defense in Utah
The Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice is seeking $1.5 million in one-time funding to support legal defense for Utahns who can't afford it. Joanna Landau, executive director of the Indigent Defense Commission, said that funding would build on last year's support to fund more defense attorneys, training and oversight to local governments throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|30 min
|BIG XV111ST
|81
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Tue
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Lisa
|18
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mon
|s layton
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC