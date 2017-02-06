Community members pray with Muslim neighbors in show of solidarity
President Donald Trump's executive order banning travelers into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries unsettled members of Khadeeja Islamic Center in Utah, who say they already face discrimination due to their faith. But it also prompted an outpouring of support in the form of letters, flowers and new faces at Friday's weekly prayer service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|30 min
|Lisa
|18
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|7 hr
|s layton
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 3
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Feb 2
|Elaine
|18
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC