Colorado education department asks thousands of educators for new criminal background checks
A Utah teacher along with 200 other Utah teaches puts his fingerprints on a card for a concealed-weapons training class on December 27, 2012 in West Valley City, Utah. About 3,000 Colorado school district employees have been or will be told they must get new criminal background checks after a routine FBI audit found incomplete records in the state's licensing database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons
|3 hr
|Stop the crime
|1
|Helping spread the word.
|20 hr
|Helping hand
|1
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Felisha
|16
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Steve
|28,901
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Wed
|Pete
|37
|Orrin hatch
|Wed
|Carmen
|6
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Santa Maria
|32,100
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC