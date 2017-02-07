Charges filed in gang-related shooting that left teen paralyzed
Four men involved in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in West Valley City that left a 15-year-old boy paralyzed have been charged. Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 19; Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18; Carlos Valentin, 18; and Juan Jose Espina, 19, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with six counts each of felony discharge of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|16 hr
|mandy rutinno
|9
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Lisa
|18
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Phart Photographi...
|15
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Mon
|s layton
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Feb 3
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|Feb 3
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|Feb 3
|Calisha
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC