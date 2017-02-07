Charges filed in gang-related shooting that left teen paralyzed

Four men involved in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in West Valley City that left a 15-year-old boy paralyzed have been charged. Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 19; Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18; Carlos Valentin, 18; and Juan Jose Espina, 19, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with six counts each of felony discharge of a firearm.

