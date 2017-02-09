Chaffetz meets with Utah Muslim leade...

Chaffetz meets with Utah Muslim leaders worried over impact of travel ban, says he supports order

Deseret News

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, met with several Islamic leaders and activists Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake, where he voiced his support of President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning nearly all forms of travel and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. "I also will be a vocal voice, when people try to pop up with religious negativity, and say I think that's wrong," Chaffetz told reporters.

