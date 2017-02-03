BYU Football Recruiting: 2017 DE Lore...

BYU Football Recruiting: 2017 DE Lorenzo Fauatea signs with the Cougars

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Vanquish The Foe

Lorenzo Fauatea, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end prospect out of Hunter High School in West Valley City, UT has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for BYU. Fauatea is a signing day commit, but has had a scholarship offer from BYU for some time before now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanquish The Foe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 37 min Alihra 48
Helping spread the word. 44 min Karl 2
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 56 min Calisha 9
Utah sucks 23 hr Elaine 18
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) 23 hr Roger 11
Stop the crimes Thu Lynette 2
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Kathy 32,101
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Ferguson
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC