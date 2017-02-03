BYU Football Recruiting: 2017 DE Lorenzo Fauatea signs with the Cougars
Lorenzo Fauatea, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end prospect out of Hunter High School in West Valley City, UT has signed a National Letter of Intent to play football for BYU. Fauatea is a signing day commit, but has had a scholarship offer from BYU for some time before now.
