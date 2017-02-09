Body pulled from Jordan River

Body pulled from Jordan River

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A surveyor doing work near 1200 West and 3300 South discovered the body about 10 a.m., said West Valley City spokesman Sam Johnson. The body is believed to be of a male, but because of decomposition from being in the water so long that was not confirmed Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utah sucks 4 min Bull Durham 20
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... 10 hr N gervol 5
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... 13 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 3
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Wed Shaylinn 82
News Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14) Wed Shaylinn 16
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Wed Teressa 19
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Feb 7 mandy rutinno 9
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC