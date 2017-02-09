Body pulled from Jordan River
A surveyor doing work near 1200 West and 3300 South discovered the body about 10 a.m., said West Valley City spokesman Sam Johnson. The body is believed to be of a male, but because of decomposition from being in the water so long that was not confirmed Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah sucks
|4 min
|Bull Durham
|20
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|10 hr
|N gervol
|5
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|13 hr
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|3
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|82
|Ex-porn star wears colander for driver's licens... (Nov '14)
|Wed
|Shaylinn
|16
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Teressa
|19
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Feb 7
|mandy rutinno
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC