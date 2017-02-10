Body found in West Valley City stretch of Jordan River
Public safety dispatchers said a passerby spotted the remains along the Jordan River Trail, near 3280 South and 1200 West at 10:14 a.m. Police, noting the remains had been in the water for an extended period of time, were unable to immediately determine whether the deceased was male or female.
