BLM considers withdrawing future mini...

BLM considers withdrawing future mining claims to protect greater sage-grouse habitat

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A proposal to disallow future mining claims in six western states to protect the greater sage-grouse and its habitat is being considered by a federal agency.The proposal by the Bureau of Land Management covers 10 million acres in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming, according to a BLM news release.During February, the BLM will hold ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 2 hr Kent 20
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City 15 hr ammartinez 14
Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/... Mon Charles 2
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Mon Charles 11
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
Utah sucks Feb 12 Donna 21
West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08) Feb 11 Lacorsa 83
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,765 • Total comments across all topics: 278,873,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC