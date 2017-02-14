BLM considers withdrawing future mining claims to protect greater sage-grouse habitat
A proposal to disallow future mining claims in six western states to protect the greater sage-grouse and its habitat is being considered by a federal agency.The proposal by the Bureau of Land Management covers 10 million acres in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming, according to a BLM news release.During February, the BLM will hold ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Kent
|20
|Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City
|15 hr
|ammartinez
|14
|Looking for male photographer who does boudoir/...
|Mon
|Charles
|2
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Charles
|11
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|Utah sucks
|Feb 12
|Donna
|21
|West Valley Gang Bangers.. (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lacorsa
|83
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC