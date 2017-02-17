America's 30th My Place Hotel Is Now ...

America's 30th My Place Hotel Is Now Open In West Jordan, UT

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Hospitality Net

Only 10 months after My Place made its debut in Utah with the opening of My Place Hotel-West Valley City, the brand is extremely pleased to announce Utah's second My Place location is now open in West Jordan! The opening of Salt Lake Valley's second location marks a major milestone for the brand, which now has 30 open locations nationwide! The brand new 4-story, 63-room extended stay hotel opened on February 13, 2017. My Place Hotel-West Jordan, UT is independently owned by Hotel Barons JLA, LLC., and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. It is the third My Place hotel developed and owned by Principal Engineer Craig Larsen, a Salt Lake Valley native.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo... 1 hr Eren 1
News $50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ... 13 hr Peggy 11
Prostitutes In Valley Fair Mall.. (Oct '08) 14 hr Pat 52
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 14 hr Roger 23
Review: IloveKickboxing West Valley City Fri Gorgi 18
Name the pill heads!! (Jan '12) Fri ldygrn90 2
chronic pain Fri ldygrn90 1
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC