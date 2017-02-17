America's 30th My Place Hotel Is Now Open In West Jordan, UT
Only 10 months after My Place made its debut in Utah with the opening of My Place Hotel-West Valley City, the brand is extremely pleased to announce Utah's second My Place location is now open in West Jordan! The opening of Salt Lake Valley's second location marks a major milestone for the brand, which now has 30 open locations nationwide! The brand new 4-story, 63-room extended stay hotel opened on February 13, 2017. My Place Hotel-West Jordan, UT is independently owned by Hotel Barons JLA, LLC., and operated by Legacy Management, LLC. It is the third My Place hotel developed and owned by Principal Engineer Craig Larsen, a Salt Lake Valley native.
