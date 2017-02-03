After criticizing UTA, lawmakers advance bill requiring more transparency
After lawmakers blistered the Utah Transit Authority for being "arrogant" and secretive, a Senate committee advanced legislation Thursday designed to make the agency more transparent. The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to endorse SB103 by Rep. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, and sent it to the full Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|20 hr
|Alihra
|48
|Helping spread the word.
|20 hr
|Karl
|2
|$50K reward for capture of fugitive polygamist ...
|20 hr
|Calisha
|9
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Elaine
|18
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Roger
|11
|Stop the crimes
|Thu
|Lynette
|2
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Kathy
|32,101
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC