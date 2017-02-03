After criticizing UTA, lawmakers adva...

After criticizing UTA, lawmakers advance bill requiring more transparency

Thursday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

After lawmakers blistered the Utah Transit Authority for being "arrogant" and secretive, a Senate committee advanced legislation Thursday designed to make the agency more transparent. The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to endorse SB103 by Rep. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, and sent it to the full Senate.

