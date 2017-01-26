West Valley man charged with recklessly causing death of girlfriend
A man who allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend hours after she arrived from out of state to be with him for the holidays was charged Wednesday with killing her. Juan Salvador Velasquez-Trujillo, 52, of West Valley City, was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in the death of Haydee Suriano, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase just hours after she arrived in Utah from San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|14 hr
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|14 hr
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|14 hr
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Suzy
|5
|Conservatives are clueless on social issues
|Oct '16
|Cole
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC