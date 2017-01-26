West Valley man charged with recklessly causing death of girlfriend

A man who allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend hours after she arrived from out of state to be with him for the holidays was charged Wednesday with killing her. Juan Salvador Velasquez-Trujillo, 52, of West Valley City, was charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in the death of Haydee Suriano, whose body was found at the bottom of a staircase just hours after she arrived in Utah from San Francisco.

