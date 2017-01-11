West Valley CIty's Watch Wednesday se...

West Valley CIty's Watch Wednesday set for Jan. 11

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Deseret News

The city is encouraging residents to attend its Watch Wednesday meeting Jan. 11. The community policing event aims to keep Neighborhood Watch groups and interested residents up to date with training and city information.

