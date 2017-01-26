Wal-Mart to offer samples of new Hershey bar Jan. 28-29
Wal-Mart will give away 1 million samples of Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch bars, Saturday and Sunday at its stores, according to a news release. The Cookie Layer Crunch bars come in caramel, vanilla creme and mint.
