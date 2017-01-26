Wal-Mart to offer samples of new Hers...

Wal-Mart to offer samples of new Hershey bar Jan. 28-29

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Wal-Mart will give away 1 million samples of Hershey's Cookie Layer Crunch bars, Saturday and Sunday at its stores, according to a news release. The Cookie Layer Crunch bars come in caramel, vanilla creme and mint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 5 hr Lotteries Abandon... 32,096
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 21 hr Wahla 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 22 hr Ramon 28,900
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Thu Terry 47
Utah sucks Thu Terry 17
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Jacklynn 107
Orrin hatch Jan 26 Trump 3
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,421 • Total comments across all topics: 278,369,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC