Utah man charged with murder after 106-mph crash in South Salt Lake
A West Valley City man was charged with murder Friday for allegedly crashing a stolen SUV going more than 100 mph into a car in South Salt Lake on Jan. 8, killing the car's driver. In addition to the first-degree felony murder charge, 23-year-old Kenneth Ross Gray faces five other charges in 3rd District Court: second-degree felony counts of transferring a stolen vehicle, failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop resulting in death and aggravated assault; and third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Brad
|13
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Jan 20
|slyn
|11
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 19
|Jusmysecert
|36
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC