Utah man charged with murder after 106-mph crash in South Salt Lake

A West Valley City man was charged with murder Friday for allegedly crashing a stolen SUV going more than 100 mph into a car in South Salt Lake on Jan. 8, killing the car's driver. In addition to the first-degree felony murder charge, 23-year-old Kenneth Ross Gray faces five other charges in 3rd District Court: second-degree felony counts of transferring a stolen vehicle, failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop resulting in death and aggravated assault; and third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

