Utah lawmakers return to take up medical marijuana and more

A three-year push to pass some kind of comprehensive medical marijuana law in Utah could come to a head when state lawmakers start their annual session Monday. Lawmakers have spent the past few years studying the issue and are working on a package of bills to expand access to the drug beyond Utah's existing program, which only allows those with severe epilepsy to take cannabis extract oil that won't get them high.

