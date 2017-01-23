UT: Authorities ID Man Killed by Utah...

UT: Authorities ID Man Killed by Utah Transit Authority Train

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mass Transit

Police have identified a 38-year-old man who was struck and killed by a Utah Transit Authority train in South Salt Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 18 hr Doug 8
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 18 hr Lisa 28,899
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Mon Cheryl 32,093
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon Cindy 106
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mon Brad 13
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Jan 20 slyn 11
Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16) Dec 28 Suzy 5
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 24 at 4:06AM MST

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,682 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC