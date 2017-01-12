Two in custody after car-jacking taxi cab, leading Utah police on chase
A man and woman were in police custody Friday after fleeing from police in a stolen taxi cab and hiding in a warehouse parking lot in West Jordan. The local U.S. Marshal's Office had tracked a man wanted by Adult Probation & Parole to a motel in West Valley City, said West Jordan police Officer Scott List.
