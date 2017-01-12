Two in custody after car-jacking taxi...

Two in custody after car-jacking taxi cab, leading Utah police on chase

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A man and woman were in police custody Friday after fleeing from police in a stolen taxi cab and hiding in a warehouse parking lot in West Jordan. The local U.S. Marshal's Office had tracked a man wanted by Adult Probation & Parole to a motel in West Valley City, said West Jordan police Officer Scott List.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Fri yup 5
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Fri Jusmysecert 45
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu NotPoliticallyCor... 103
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Thu The Mormon Doormen 2
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Thu Maggie 5
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Jan 12 Stephanie 35
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Jan 12 Dahalu 10
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC