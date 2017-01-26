Two arrested in shooting in Valley Fair Mall parking lot
Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of Valley Fair Mall. West Valley police say Andy Minh Vuong, 18, was arrested for investigation aggravated assault and felony discharged of a firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Wahla
|14
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Jan 26
|Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC