Teen wounded by gunfire in street fight in West Valley City
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was badly wounded and his assailant is sought after a fight erupted in gunfire in West Valley City. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday during a confrontation involving several people in the street on South 3740 West.
