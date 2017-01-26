Teen wounded by gunfire in street fig...

Teen wounded by gunfire in street fight in West Valley City

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was badly wounded and his assailant is sought after a fight erupted in gunfire in West Valley City. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday during a confrontation involving several people in the street on South 3740 West.

