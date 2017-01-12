State senator taking new approach with 'hate crimes' proposal
A state senator has introduced a bill that would stiffen the punishment for crimes targeting people because of their personal characteristics, including sexual orientation or gender identity. After lawmakers voted down a controversial hate crimes proposal last year, Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, made good on his vow to bring back a new version of the legislation, though he's doing everything he can to avoid calling it a hate crimes bill.
