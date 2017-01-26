Sen. Karen Mayne D-West Valley City

Sen. Karen Mayne D-West Valley City

After the Utah Transit Authority spent $74,000 to hire "union-busting" consultants to convince just 44 supervisors not to unionize, one Utah lawmaker is pushing a bill to ban any such spending in the future. Rep. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, said she introduced SB103 because such expenditures of public money by UTA shows "a culture of arrogance."

