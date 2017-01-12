Police request information from publi...

Police request information from public about West Valley City slaying

West Valley City police on Thursday asked the public for any information about the shooting death last month of 20-year-old Javier Medina. Medina, of West Valley City, was shot and killed Dec. 12 in the driveway of a home at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way .

