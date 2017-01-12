Police request information from public about West Valley City slaying
West Valley City police on Thursday asked the public for any information about the shooting death last month of 20-year-old Javier Medina. Medina, of West Valley City, was shot and killed Dec. 12 in the driveway of a home at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way .
