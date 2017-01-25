One dead, 2 hurt in West Valley City shooting; grandson in custody
An apparent domestic dispute culminated in a fatal shooting in West Valley City Tuesday morning. One man was dead, two people injured and a male suspect in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orrin hatch
|Tue
|Paris
|2
|Utah sucks
|Tue
|Paris
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Suzy
|5
|Conservatives are clueless on social issues
|Oct '16
|Cole
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC