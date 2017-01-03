Man who hanged himself in Las Vegas h...

Man who hanged himself in Las Vegas hospital was from Utah

Read more: KSL-TV

Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 28-year-old Utah man who hanged himself early New Year's morning after barricading himself in a hospital restroom. The Clark County coroner's office said Tuesday the death early Sunday of Brandon Blake Hancock of West Valley City, Utah, was ruled a suicide.

