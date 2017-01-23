Man in 'extremely critical condition' after being hit by car in West Valley City
A 25-year-old man was in "extremely critical condition" Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in West Valley City. The vehicle struck the man in a crosswalk at 3800 South and Redwood Road about 7:20 p.m., said West Valley City police Sgt.
