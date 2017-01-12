Man fatally shoots woman, then himsel...

Man fatally shoots woman, then himself, in West Valley City parking lot

Friday Jan 13

The Salt Lake Tribune) West Valley City Police investigate shooting scene at 4900 West off the frontage road to SR 201 where a husband shot his wife in the car and then shot himself. Both are in critical condition.

