Man arrested in library sex abuse faced similar allegations 2 years ago

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Deseret News

A man arrested Saturday for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy in a library restroom was charged with a similar incident nearly two years ago. But in the previous case, Troy Michael Sickler, 26, was found to be incompetent to stand trial and a judge determined that he would never be competent for trial because he has an extremely low mental capacity.

