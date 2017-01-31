Man arrested in library sex abuse faced similar allegations 2 years ago
A man arrested Saturday for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old boy in a library restroom was charged with a similar incident nearly two years ago. But in the previous case, Troy Michael Sickler, 26, was found to be incompetent to stand trial and a judge determined that he would never be competent for trial because he has an extremely low mental capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop the crimes
|13 min
|Stop the crime
|1
|Orrin hatch
|17 min
|Stop the crime
|5
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|21 hr
|Tophlilas
|108
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|21 hr
|Tophlilas
|32,099
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Sun
|RjosephA
|12
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|Ramon
|28,900
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC