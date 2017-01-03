(Jeremy Harmon | Tribune file photo) Sgt. Todd Royce, of the Utah...
Tribune file photo) Sgt. Todd Royce, of the Utah Highway Patrol, says a contingent of 40 UHP troopers will be dispatched to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|3 hr
|Duck Femocrats
|39
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 7
|Evaginl
|98
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 6
|Donald
|42
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 6
|Germaign
|2
|Vote for Hillary
|Jan 6
|Lester
|79
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Jan 5
|Abigail
|157
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|Jan 4
|Mazda7674
|6
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC