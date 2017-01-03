Four Utah stores among Macy's, Kmart ...

Four Utah stores among Macy's, Kmart closures

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Deseret News

On Wednesday, Macy's stated that it is moving forward with 68 store closures, part of the 100 closings it announced in August. Among those set to close are department stores at Layton Hills Mall in Layton and the former Cottonwood Mall in Salt Lake City.

