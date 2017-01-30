Four adults, two juveniles arrested in regards to West Valley shooting
Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left a 16-year-old boy in serious condition. Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 19; Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18; Carlos Valentin, 18; and Juan Jose Espina, 19; as well as two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were arrested by West Valley City police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|108
|Orrin hatch
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|4
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Tophlilas
|32,099
|Review: Parker Welding (May '14)
|Sun
|RjosephA
|12
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC