Four adults, two juveniles arrested i...

Four adults, two juveniles arrested in regards to West Valley shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSL-TV

Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left a 16-year-old boy in serious condition. Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 19; Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18; Carlos Valentin, 18; and Juan Jose Espina, 19; as well as two teenagers, ages 15 and 16, were arrested by West Valley City police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) 1 hr Susan 15
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 3 hr Tophlilas 108
Orrin hatch 3 hr Tophlilas 4
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 3 hr Tophlilas 32,099
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Sun RjosephA 12
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Sat Ramon 28,900
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Jan 26 Terry 47
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC