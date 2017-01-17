Elderly woman meets police officer who helped her after falling, dialing wrong number
A week after Halene Johnson took a nasty fall by her bed, she got to meet her "hero," the police officer who picked up the wrong-number phone call that Johnson says saved her life. "Can I give you a hug?" Johnson asked West Valley City police detective Dana Pugmire, as they united in Johnson's apartment Wednesday.
