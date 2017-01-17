Elderly woman meets police officer wh...

Elderly woman meets police officer who helped her after falling, dialing wrong number

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KSL-TV

A week after Halene Johnson took a nasty fall by her bed, she got to meet her "hero," the police officer who picked up the wrong-number phone call that Johnson says saved her life. "Can I give you a hug?" Johnson asked West Valley City police detective Dana Pugmire, as they united in Johnson's apartment Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 2 hr shopper 7
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Sat Arlene carlson 12
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Jan 20 slyn 11
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Jan 19 Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Jan 18 Peter T 137
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Jan 18 token 46
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Jan 18 Labaron 32
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at January 22 at 2:56PM MST

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,158,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC