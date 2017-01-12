Driver in fatal high-speed crash had ...

Driver in fatal high-speed crash had taken meth, police say

A man who police say had been using drugs before he got behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle and plowed into another vehicle, killing the driver, was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday. Kenneth Ross Gray, 24, of West Valley City, was arrested for investigation automobile homicide, two counts of DUI causing serious injury, three counts of failing to respond to an officer's commands, being in a stolen vehicle and multiple counts of failing to remain at the scene of an injury accident.

