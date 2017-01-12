Def Leppard returning to Usana Amphit...

Def Leppard returning to Usana Amphitheatre, June 19

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The British-born '80s metal band will return to the road this spring for a North American tour, which includes a stop Monday, June 19, at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City. Def Leppard is marking 40 years since its formation in 1977.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) 17 hr yup 5
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Fri Jusmysecert 45
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu NotPoliticallyCor... 103
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Thu The Mormon Doormen 2
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Thu Maggie 5
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Thu Stephanie 35
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) Thu Dahalu 10
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,908,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC