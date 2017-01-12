Def Leppard returning to Usana Amphitheatre, June 19
The British-born '80s metal band will return to the road this spring for a North American tour, which includes a stop Monday, June 19, at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City. Def Leppard is marking 40 years since its formation in 1977.
